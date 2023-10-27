Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Brookwood High School vs. Northridge High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Northridge High School will host Brookwood High School in 6A action on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Brookwood vs. Northridge Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
