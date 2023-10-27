Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Bessemer City High School vs. Paul W. Bryant High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is a matchup between 6A teams in Cottondale, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Paul W. Bryant High School hosting Bessemer City High School.
Bessemer City vs. Paul W. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Huffman High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dora High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 26
- Location: OAK GROVE, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midfield High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hayden, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Brook High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
