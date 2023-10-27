In 1A play on Friday, October 27, Brilliant High School will host Berry High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Berry vs. Brilliant Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Brilliant, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Vina High School at Hackleburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Hackleburg, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Oakman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Oakman, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Phillips High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Bear Creek, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hubbertville School at Marion County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Guin, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games This Week

Midfield High School at Fayette County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Fayette, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

