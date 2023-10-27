Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Beauregard High School vs. Jemison High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Jemison High School will host Beauregard High School in a matchup between 5A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beauregard vs. Jemison Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Chilton County Games This Week
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplesville High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lee County Games This Week
Auburn High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee-Scott Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 28
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.