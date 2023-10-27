There is a game between 1A teams in Cedar Bluff, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Cedar Bluff School hosting Appalachian High School.

Appalachian vs. Cedar Bluff Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Valley Head, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee County High School at Ashville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ashville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragland High School at Spring Garden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Spring Garden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Remlap, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hayden, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

