There is a game between 1A teams in Cedar Bluff, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Cedar Bluff School hosting Appalachian High School.

Appalachian vs. Cedar Bluff Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee County High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragland High School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Remlap, AL

Remlap, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School