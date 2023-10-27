On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Phillips High School will host Addison High School in a matchup between 1A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Addison vs. Phillips Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Bear Creek, AL

Bear Creek, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Vina High School at Hackleburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hubbertville School at Marion County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Guin, AL

Guin, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Berry High School at Brilliant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Brilliant, AL

Brilliant, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Corner High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23

7:00 PM CT on October 23 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lamar High School at Lynn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lynn, AL

Lynn, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Haleyville High School