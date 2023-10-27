On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Phillips High School will host Addison High School in a matchup between 1A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Addison vs. Phillips Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Bear Creek, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Vina High School at Hackleburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Hackleburg, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Oakman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Oakman, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hubbertville School at Marion County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Guin, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Berry High School at Brilliant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Brilliant, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Corner High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lamar High School at Lynn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lynn, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.