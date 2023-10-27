Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Addison High School vs. Phillips High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Phillips High School will host Addison High School in a matchup between 1A teams.
Addison vs. Phillips Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Marion County Games This Week
Vina High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oakman, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hubbertville School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Guin, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berry High School at Brilliant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Brilliant, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Winston County Games This Week
Corner High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lamar High School at Lynn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lynn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
