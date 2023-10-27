On Friday, October 27 at 6:45 PM CT, Montevallo High School will host American Christian Academy in a matchup between 4A teams.

ACA vs. Montevallo Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
  • Location: Montevallo, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Pelham High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pelham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden , AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Alexander City, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Columbiana, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Thorsby, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Moundville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Northridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

