Victory Christian School is on the road versus Winterboro High School on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.

Victory vs. Winterboro Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Alpine, AL
Other Talladega County Games This Week

Fayetteville High School at BB Comer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • Conference: 2A
Leeds High School at Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lincoln, AL
  • Conference: 5A
Wadley High School at Talladega County Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Talladega, AL
  • Conference: 1A
Talladega High School at Alexandria High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Alexandria, AL
Handley High School at Munford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Munford, AL
  • Conference: 4A
Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Cherokee County High School at Ashville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ashville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
Ragland High School at Spring Garden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Spring Garden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • Conference: 5A
