BB Comer High School will host Fayetteville High School in 2A play on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT.

Fayetteville vs. Comer Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Victory Christian School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wadley High School at Talladega County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Handley High School at Munford High School