We have an exciting high school matchup -- Central High School - Florence vs. East Lawrence High School -- in Florence, AL on Thursday, October 26, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

East Lawrence vs. Cen.-Florence Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Manheim Township High School at Wilson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Rogersville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Scottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Scottsboro, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Sheffield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sheffield, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Florence High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Deshler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Tharptown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Priceville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Priceville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: New Market, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

