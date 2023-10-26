Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Choctaw County High School vs. J. F. Shields High School Game - October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
On Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT, J. F. Shields High School will host Choctaw County High School in a clash between 1A teams.
Choctaw County vs. Shields Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Monroe County Games This Week
Monroe Academy at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington County High School at J.U. Blacksher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Uriah, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Excel High School at W.S. Neal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: East Brewton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Choctaw County Games This Week
South Choctaw Academy at Southern Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
