How to Watch Bills vs. Buccaneers Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
The Buffalo Bills (4-3) match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Buccaneers
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Bills vs. Buccaneers Insights
- The Bills average 11 more points per game (28.3) than the Buccaneers surrender (17.3).
- Tampa Bay scores 17.2 points per game, comparable to the 16.9 Buffalo surrenders.
- The Bills collect 27.2 more yards per game (369.7) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (342.5).
- Tampa Bay racks up 31.9 fewer yards per game (297.7) than Buffalo gives up per contest (329.6).
- The Bills rush for 112.9 yards per game, 17.1 more than the 95.8 the Buccaneers allow per contest.
- Tampa Bay rushes for 77.8 yards per game, 50.5 fewer than the 128.3 Buffalo allows per contest.
- The Bills have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 13 takeaways.
- Tampa Bay has six giveaways this season, while Buffalo has 14 takeaways.
Bills Home Performance
- The Bills put up 30 points per game at home (1.7 more than their overall average), and concede 16 at home (0.9 less than overall).
- At home, the Bills rack up 387.3 yards per game and give up 356. That's more than they gain (369.7) and allow (329.6) overall.
- Buffalo's average passing yards gained (276.3) and conceded (224.8) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 256.9 and 201.3, respectively.
- The Bills rack up 111 rushing yards per game at home (1.9 less than their overall average), and concede 131.3 at home (three more than overall).
- At home, the Bills convert 48.9% of third downs and allow 48.1% to be converted. That's more than they convert (48.3%) and allow (42.4%) overall.
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 25-20
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|New York
|W 14-9
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|L 29-25
|CBS
|10/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
|11/13/2023
|Denver
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
Buccaneers Away Performance
- The Buccaneers' average points scored away from home (23) is higher than their overall average (17.2). But their average points allowed in away games (13) is lower than overall (17.3).
- On the road, the Buccaneers rack up 297.5 yards per game and give up 283. That's less than they gain (297.7) and allow (342.5) overall.
- Tampa Bay's average passing yards gained (204) and conceded (227.5) away from home are both lower than its overall averages of 219.8 and 246.7, respectively.
- The Buccaneers' average yards rushing away from home (93.5) is higher than their overall average (77.8). And their average yards allowed away from home (55.5) is lower than overall (95.8).
- The Buccaneers' offensive third-down percentage in road games (43.8%) is higher than their overall average (43.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (39.3%) is lower than overall (50%).
Buccaneers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|at New Orleans
|W 26-9
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Detroit
|L 20-6
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Atlanta
|L 16-13
|FOX
|10/26/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.