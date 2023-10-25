Saddiq Bey and the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In this piece we'll break down Bey's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-145)

Over 4.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per contest last year, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last season, giving up 46.2 per game.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

The Hornets gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 21 12 5 0 3 1 0 2/3/2023 30 22 8 2 3 0 0 12/14/2022 18 5 0 0 1 0 0

