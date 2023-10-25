Onyeka Okongwu and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+102)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 117.2 points per contest.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 46.2 rebounds per game.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.9.

The Hornets allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 19 12 7 1 0 2 3 1/21/2023 24 3 7 0 0 2 0 12/16/2022 23 7 7 0 0 2 0 10/23/2022 23 10 5 1 0 2 1

