The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-2) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (4-4) in a matchup on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Gamecocks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 44.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. Florida International matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Miami, Florida

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-7.5) 44.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-7.5) 44.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Florida International has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

