The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-2) square off against a fellow CUSA foe when they visit the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Jacksonville State is compiling 377.8 yards per game on offense (76th in the FBS), and rank 54th on the other side of the ball, yielding 359.8 yards allowed per game. Florida International ranks 104th in total yards per game (334.4), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 440.8 total yards surrendered per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Florida International 377.8 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.4 (88th) 359.8 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.8 (129th) 211.3 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.6 (116th) 166.5 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.8 (73rd) 9 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (116th) 17 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (50th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has 642 passing yards for Jacksonville State, completing 57.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 253 rushing yards (31.6 ypg) on 65 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has racked up 578 yards on 104 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Zion Webb has carried the ball 62 times for 335 yards (41.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s leads his squad with 352 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 38 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has caught 18 passes while averaging 23.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Sean Brown has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 13 receptions for 171 yards, an average of 21.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has racked up 1,664 yards (208.0 ypg) while completing 59.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shomari Lawrence, has carried the ball 84 times for 435 yards (54.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has piled up 357 yards (on 54 carries) with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has racked up 711 receiving yards on 43 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Dean Patterson has caught 19 passes and compiled 309 receiving yards (38.6 per game).

Eric Rivers' 18 grabs (on 25 targets) have netted him 232 yards (29.0 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Jacksonville State or Florida International gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.