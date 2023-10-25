The Atlanta Hawks begin their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, going up against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Hornets Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawks had a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 47.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.

Atlanta had a 27-12 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.6% from the field.

The Hawks were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Hornets finished ninth.

Last year, the Hawks averaged just 1.2 more points per game (118.4) than the Hornets gave up (117.2).

Atlanta went 28-14 last season when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 119.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 117.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.4 points per contest.

In home games, Atlanta gave up 1.5 fewer points per game (117.4) than in away games (118.9).

At home, the Hawks made 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.7) than when playing on the road (10.8). They also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to on the road (35.7%).

