The Washington Capitals (1-3-1) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the New Jersey Devils (3-1-1) on the road on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-250) Capitals (+200) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have been a moneyline favorite five times this season, and have finished 3-2 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, New Jersey has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Devils' implied win probability is 71.4%.

New Jersey's five games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 6.5 goals.

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been an underdog in four games this season, and won one (25.0%).

Washington has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +200.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals just once this season.

Devils vs Capitals Additional Info

Devils vs. Capitals Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 20 (11th) Goals 6 (32nd) 16 (9th) Goals Allowed 19 (14th) 11 (2nd) Power Play Goals 1 (29th) 6 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (26th)

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils are ranked 11th in the NHL with 20 goals this season, an average of four per contest.

On defense, the Devils have been one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 16 goals to rank ninth.

With a +4 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (six total goals, 1.2 per game).

The Capitals have conceded 3.8 goals per game, 19 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -13.

