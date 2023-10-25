Devils vs. Capitals: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 25
The New Jersey Devils (3-1-1) are heavily favored when they host the Washington Capitals (1-3-1) on Wednesday, October 25. The Devils are -250 on the moneyline to win over the Capitals (+200) in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Devils vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Devils Moneyline
|Capitals Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-250
|+200
|6.5
Devils vs Capitals Additional Info
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Capitals Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Capitals
Devils vs. Capitals Betting Trends
- Every game New Jersey has played this season has finished over 6.5 goals.
- The Devils have gone 3-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- This season the Capitals have one wins in the four games in which they've been an underdog.
- New Jersey is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- Washington has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +200 odds on them winning this game.
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (-200)
|1.5 (-105)
|3.5 (-167)
|Dawson Mercer
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+110)
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|0.5 (-120)
|0.5 (-238)
|2.5 (-118)
Capitals Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Nicklas Backstrom
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+130)
|-
|Dylan Strome
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-139)
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-189)
