Clint Capela plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Now let's dig into Capela's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-115)

Over 9.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league defensively last year, conceding 117.2 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last year, giving up 46.2 per game.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.9.

The Hornets conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 29 22 7 3 0 0 1 1/21/2023 24 12 9 0 0 1 2 10/23/2022 23 14 10 1 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.