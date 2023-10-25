The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, we break down Bogdanovic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-120)

Over 11.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Over 2.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets allowed 117.2 points per game last season, 22nd in the league.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA last year, conceding 46.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets were 19th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.9 per game.

The Hornets gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 31 11 4 2 3 1 2 12/16/2022 29 28 9 0 7 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.