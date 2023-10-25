Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Week 9 college football lineup has lots in store, including fans watching from Alabama. Among those contests is the Troy Trojans taking on the Texas State Bobcats.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, October 25
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-9.5)
Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Alabama State Hornets
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: New ASU Stadium
- TV Channel:
Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Alabama State Hornets vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Legion Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Auburn (-6.5)
North Alabama Lions at Austin Peay Governors
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Fortera Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)
Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Troy (-6.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.