The Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -4.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents went over 227.5 combined points in 40 of 82 games last season.
  • Denver games had an average of 228.3 points last season, 0.8 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Denver compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Denver was favored on the moneyline 61 total times last season. It went 43-18 in those games.
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, the Nuggets had a record of 30-9 (76.9%).
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Nuggets a 67.7% chance to win.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points 51 of 82 times.
  • The average total points scored in Lakers games last year (227.5) is 6.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Lakers won 41 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 41 times.
  • Los Angeles was underdogs 51 times last season and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.
  • The Lakers were 6-17 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • In home games last season, the Nuggets sported a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (43.9%) than games on the road (48.8%) last year.
  • Last season the 115.8 points per game the Nuggets recorded were only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers conceded (116.6).
  • When Denver scored more than 116.6 points, it was 30-11 versus the spread and 37-4 overall.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Lakers had a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
  • In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Los Angeles' games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to away (61%, 25 of 41).
  • The Lakers' 117.2 points per game were only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.
  • Los Angeles went 33-20 versus the spread and 36-17 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Lakers
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
30-11
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 33-20
37-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 36-17
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
37-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
44-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14

