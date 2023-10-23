There is high school football competition in Winston County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

    Winston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Corner High School at Haleyville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23
    • Location: Haleyville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Addison High School at Phillips High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Bear Creek, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Lamar High School at Lynn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lynn, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corner High School at Haleyville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Haleyville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

