There is high school football competition in Winston County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Winston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Corner High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23

7:00 PM CT on October 23 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Addison High School at Phillips High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Bear Creek, AL

Bear Creek, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lamar High School at Lynn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lynn, AL

Lynn, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Haleyville High School