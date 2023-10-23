49ers vs. Vikings Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The Minnesota Vikings (2-4) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) on Monday, October 23, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The game's over/under has been listed at 44 points.
Before the 49ers play the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. The Vikings' betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the 49ers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
49ers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-6.5)
|44
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-7)
|44
|-310
|+250
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 7 Odds
- Click here for Browns vs Colts
- Click here for Chargers vs Chiefs
- Click here for Cardinals vs Seahawks
- Click here for Dolphins vs Eagles
- Click here for Bills vs Patriots
San Francisco vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
49ers vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- San Francisco has a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- San Francisco games have hit the over on three of six occasions (50%).
- Minnesota owns two wins against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has had one game (of six) go over the total this year.
49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|65.5 (-118)
|-
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|43.5 (-115)
|-
|Brock Purdy
|236.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Kirk Cousins
|232.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+175)
|3.5 (-105)
|-
|-
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48.5 (-118)
|-
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|-
|45.5 (-111)
|-
|18.5 (-115)
|-
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.