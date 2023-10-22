Jonnu Smith will be running routes against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith has put up 282 receiving yards (after 25 grabs) and one TD. He has been targeted 32 times, and posts 47 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Buccaneers

Smith vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Buccaneers give up 247 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers have the No. 8 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding six this season (1.2 per game).

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-120)

Smith Receiving Insights

In four of five games this season, Smith has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Smith has received 15.7% of his team's 204 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has been targeted 32 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (32nd in NFL).

Smith, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 10.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Smith has been targeted four times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

