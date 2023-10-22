Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
NFC South opponents clash when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is favored by 2.5 points. The point total has been set at 38.
The Buccaneers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Falcons. As the Falcons prepare for this matchup against the Buccaneers, check out their betting insights and trends.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|Atlanta Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buccaneers (-2.5)
|38
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Buccaneers (-2.5)
|38.5
|-144
|+122
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Atlanta has but one win versus the spread this season.
- The Falcons have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- One Atlanta game (out of six) has hit the over this season.
- Tampa Bay's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.
- The Buccaneers are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- One of Tampa Bay's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).
