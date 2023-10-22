Entering their Sunday, October 22 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at Raymond James Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report.

Last time out, the Falcons lost 24-16 to the Washington Commanders.

In their last game, the Buccaneers lost 20-6 to the Detroit Lions.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Calais Campbell DL Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Vita Vea DL Foot Questionable Anthony Nelson OLB Concussion Questionable Lavonte David LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Evans WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

Falcons Season Insights

The Falcons have been thriving on defense, giving up only 278.2 total yards per contest (fourth-best). Offensively, they rank 16th by accumulating 331 total yards per game.

The Falcons' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 16.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th with 20 points ceded per contest.

The Falcons' pass defense has been leading the way for the team, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL with 179.2 passing yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 212 passing yards per game, which ranks 18th.

Atlanta is generating 119 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 99 rushing yards per contest (11th-ranked) on defense.

The Falcons sport a -6 turnover margin this season, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)

Buccaneers (-2.5) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Falcons (+120)

Buccaneers (-145), Falcons (+120) Total: 37 points

