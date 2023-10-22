Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has a favorable matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are allowing the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, 247 per game.

London has racked up a team-best 329 receiving yards (54.8 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 26 balls out of 43 targets this campaign.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on London and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

London vs. the Buccaneers

London vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 77.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 77.5 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is allowing 247 yards per outing this year, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Buccaneers have the No. 8 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding six this season (1.2 per game).

Watch Falcons vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on London with BetMGM Sportsbook.

London Receiving Insights

In three of six games this season, London has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

London has received 21.1% of his team's 204 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He has 329 receiving yards on 43 targets to rank 53rd in NFL play with 7.7 yards per target.

London has made two touchdown catches this season in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

With eight red zone targets, London has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 9 REC / 125 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.