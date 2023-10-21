Oddsmakers give the Memphis Tigers (4-2) the edge when they visit the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Protective Stadium. Memphis is favored by 6.5 points. The total is 61.5 points for this matchup.

Memphis is putting up 34 points per game on offense this year (34th in the FBS), and is allowing 23 points per game (50th) on the defensive side of the ball. UAB has been struggling on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 36.6 points given up per game. It has been more productive offensively, putting up 30.1 points per contest (57th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. Memphis Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Memphis vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -6.5 -110 -110 61.5 -105 -115 -275 +210

Looking to place a bet on UAB vs. Memphis? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UAB Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Blazers are gaining 468.7 yards per game (-4-worst in college football) and conceding 426.3 (105th), placing them among the poorest squads offensively.

In their past three games, the Blazers are scoring 33 points per game (60th in college football) and allowing 37 per game (-102-worst).

UAB is 51st in the country in passing yards during its past three games (284 per game), and 19th-worst in passing yards conceded (207).

The Blazers are 65th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (184.7), and -102-worst in rushing yards allowed (219.3).

The Blazers have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

In its past three contests, UAB has gone over the total once.

Week 8 AAC Betting Trends

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blazers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

UAB games have gone over the point total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season, UAB has been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

UAB has been at least a +210 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bet on UAB to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 1,905 yards (272.1 yards per game) while completing 74.4% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 135 yards with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jermaine Brown Jr., has carried the ball 70 times for 327 yards (46.7 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 261 receiving yards (37.3 per game) on 25 catches.

Isaiah Jacobs has racked up 249 yards (on 55 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer's 386 receiving yards (55.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 25 receptions on 36 targets with three touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has put together a 326-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 45 targets.

Desmond Little has three sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and 16 tackles.

UAB's tackle leader, Keondre Swoopes, has 37 tackles and one interception this year.

BJ Mayes leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 21 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.