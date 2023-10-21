A pair of AAC teams take the field when the Memphis Tigers (4-2) and the UAB Blazers (2-5) clash on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 62.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. UAB matchup.

UAB vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

UAB vs. Memphis Betting Trends

UAB is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

The Blazers have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Memphis has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.