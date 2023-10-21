When the Memphis Tigers play the UAB Blazers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAB vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-7) Over (61.5) Memphis 37, UAB 26

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 AAC Predictions

UAB Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Memphis vs. UAB? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Blazers based on the moneyline is 32.3%.

The Blazers have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

UAB is a 2-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season.

Four of the Blazers' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

UAB games this year have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 1.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

The Tigers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Memphis has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Out of five Tigers games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 7.6 higher than the average total in Memphis games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blazers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 34.0 23.0 35.0 25.3 37.0 3.0 UAB 30.1 36.6 37.3 27.3 24.8 43.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.