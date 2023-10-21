The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Red Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. BYU matchup in this article.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Provo, Utah
  • Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Texas Tech vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline BYU Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-4.5) 52.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas Tech (-4.5) 52.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Texas Tech vs. BYU Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Red Raiders have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • BYU has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Texas Tech & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
BYU
To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

