The VMI Keydets (3-3) square off against a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the Samford Bulldogs (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

VMI has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 11.5 points per game. The defense ranks 33rd in the FCS (23 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Samford is accumulating 29.6 points per game (36th-ranked). It ranks 76th in the FCS on defense (28.7 points given up per game).

Below in this article, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to see this game

Samford vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Samford vs. VMI Key Statistics

Samford VMI 421.9 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.5 (117th) 363.7 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (50th) 116.4 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101 (106th) 305.4 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.5 (94th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers leads Samford with 2,059 yards on 208-of-288 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has run the ball 82 times for 438 yards, with six touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has piled up 50 carries and totaled 194 yards with three touchdowns.

Chandler Smith has registered 45 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 509 (72.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has three touchdowns.

Ty King has put together a 434-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 34 targets.

DJ Rias has racked up 178 reciving yards (25.4 ypg) this season.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has recorded 856 yards (142.7 ypg) on 83-of-128 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has racked up 308 yards on 81 carries while finding the end zone three times.

This season, Rashad Raymond has carried the ball 63 times for 243 yards (40.5 per game).

Chance Knox's leads his squad with 357 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 18 targets).

Aidan Twombly has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 217 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Isaiah Lemmond has been the target of nine passes and hauled in 14 catches for 125 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per contest.

