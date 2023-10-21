In the matchup between the Samford Bulldogs and VMI Keydets on Saturday, October 21 at 1:30 PM, our projection system expects the Bulldogs to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Samford vs. VMI Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Samford (-3.3) 42.2 Samford 23, VMI 19

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered every spread they have faced this season (3-0-0).

No Bulldogs three games with a set total this season have hit the over.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets covered just once in 11 games with a spread last season.

The Keydets and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Keydets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed VMI 11.5 23 14.5 10.5 10 29.3 Samford 29.6 28.7 39 29 17 28.3

