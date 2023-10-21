The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

McDonagh has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 14 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

