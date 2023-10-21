Saturday's NHL matchup between the Nashville Predators (2-3) and the San Jose Sharks (0-3-1) at Bridgestone Arena sees the Predators as heavy home favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Sharks (+180). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Predators Moneyline Sharks Moneyline Total BetMGM -225 +180 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has played only one game this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Predators will play as a moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Sharks have been an underdog in four games this season, and did not pull off the upset in any of them.

Nashville has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -225.

San Jose has yet to win as the underdog with odds of +180 or longer on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.