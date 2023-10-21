North Alabama vs. Utah Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
According to our computer model, the Utah Tech Trailblazers will beat the North Alabama Lions when the two teams match up at Braly Municipal Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
North Alabama vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Utah Tech (-2.5)
|62.1
|Utah Tech 32, North Alabama 30
North Alabama Betting Info (2022)
- The Lions covered four times in 10 chances against the spread last season.
- The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times last season.
Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)
Lions vs. Trailblazers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Alabama
|22.1
|28.9
|28.0
|32.0
|21.3
|29.7
|Utah Tech
|25.7
|45.5
|25.0
|37.0
|26.0
|49.8
