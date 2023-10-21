How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 21
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday's Liga MX schedule, including Deportivo Toluca FC squaring off against Club Leon.
How to watch all the games in the Liga MX on Saturday is included here.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Club Leon vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Deportivo Toluca FC travels to play Club Leon at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Club Leon (-110)
- Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+270)
- Draw: (+290)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch CF America vs Club Santos Laguna
Club Santos Laguna travels to play CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF America (-270)
- Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+650)
- Draw: (+450)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Queretaro FC vs Club Tijuana de Caliente
Club Tijuana de Caliente makes the trip to match up with Queretaro FC at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.
- Game Time: 9:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Queretaro FC (+120)
- Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+225)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul makes the trip to face Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (-145)
- Underdog: Cruz Azul (+370)
- Draw: (+310)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.