On Saturday, Laslo Djere (No. 35 in the world) meets Gael Monfils (No. 140) in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open.

In this Semifinal match against Djere (+155), Monfils is favored with -200 odds.

Laslo Djere vs. Gael Monfils Match Information

Tournament: The Stockholm Open

The Stockholm Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen

Kungliga Tennishallen Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Court Surface: Hard

Laslo Djere vs. Gael Monfils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gael Monfils has a 66.7% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Gael Monfils +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 45.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.9

Today's Stockholm Open Previews & Predictions

Laslo Djere vs. Gael Monfils Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 81-ranked Tomas Machac 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 on Friday, Djere advanced to the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Monfils took down No. 24-ranked Adrian Mannarino, winning 7-5, 7-6.

In his 61 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Djere has played an average of 24.6 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Through 27 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Djere has played 24.9 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.

In the past year, Monfils has competed in 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.3% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Through 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, Monfils has averaged 23.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Djere and Monfils have matched up in the last five years.

