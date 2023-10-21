Big 12 opponents will battle when the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) meet the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Kansas State vs. TCU?

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Kansas State 32, TCU 25
  • Kansas State has won two of the four games it was the moneyline favorite this season (50%).
  • The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.
  • TCU has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Horned Frogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.
  • The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Kansas State (-6)
  • In six Kansas State games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • So far in 2023, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 6-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • TCU owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (59.5)
  • Kansas State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 59.5 points just once this season.
  • This season, TCU has played just one game with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 69.3 points per game, 9.8 points more than the total of 59.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.8 52.5 53.2
Implied Total AVG 32.3 35 29.7
ATS Record 4-2-0 3-0-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-0 0-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

TCU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 57.8 57.5 58.5
Implied Total AVG 34.2 34.8 33
ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-2-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

