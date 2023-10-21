Floyd of Rosedale is at stake when the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) meet on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 32.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Minnesota matchup.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Iowa vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Iowa has put together a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Minnesota has covered just once in six chances against the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Iowa & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 Minnesota To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

