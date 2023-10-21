The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Forsberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Forsberg averages 4.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 14 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

