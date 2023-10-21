How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 21
Today's Eredivisie slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Fortuna Sittard taking on PSV Eindhoven.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Eredivisie today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard journeys to face PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-900)
- Underdog: Fortuna Sittard (+1600)
- Draw: (+1000)
Watch RKC Waalwijk vs FC Volendam
FC Volendam makes the trip to play RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Favorite: RKC Waalwijk (-145)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+330)
- Draw: (+340)
Watch NEC Nijmegen vs Almere City FC
Almere City FC is on the road to play NEC Nijmegen at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: NEC Nijmegen (-120)
- Underdog: Almere City FC (+320)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch AZ Alkmaar vs SC Heerenveen
SC Heerenveen journeys to face AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: AZ Alkmaar (-370)
- Underdog: SC Heerenveen (+900)
- Draw: (+500)
Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse Arnhem makes the trip to match up with Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-750)
- Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+1500)
- Draw: (+800)
