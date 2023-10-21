Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the California School for the Deaf - Fremont vs. Alabama School for the Deaf Game - October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, October 21, Alabama School for the Deaf will host California School for the Deaf - Fremont, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
CSD Fremont vs. AL School Deaf Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Talladega County Games This Week
Woodland High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Dadeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dadeville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Munford High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Alameda County Games This Week
TBD at Tennyson High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Hayward, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moreau Catholic High School at San Leandro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: San Leandro, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Logan High School at Tennyson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Hayward, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dublin High School at Livermore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Livermore, CA
- Conference: East Bay Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foothill High School - Pleasanton at De La Salle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Concord, CA
- Conference: East Bay Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
