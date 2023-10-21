The Auburn Tigers (3-3) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The over/under is 54.5 in this game.

Ole Miss sports the 82nd-ranked defense this season (388.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 489.3 yards per game. With 347.3 total yards per game on offense, Auburn ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 59th, surrendering 363.7 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs Auburn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -6.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Looking to place a bet on Auburn vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Auburn Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Tigers are gaining 266.7 yards per game (-112-worst in college football) and allowing 463.3 (11th-worst), placing them among the poorest squads in both categories.

In their past three games, the Tigers are putting up 16 points per game (-95-worst in college football), and allowing 34 per game (-74-worst).

Auburn is gaining 99.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-121-worst in the country), and conceding 278.7 per game (-90-worst).

The Tigers are accumulating 167.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (86th in college football), and conceding 184.7 per game (-60-worst).

The Tigers have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three games.

In its past three contests, Auburn has hit the over twice.

Week 8 SEC Betting Trends

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Auburn has hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

This season, Auburn has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Auburn is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Auburn to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 745 yards on 71-of-117 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 225 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has run for 218 yards across 57 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jay Fair has totaled 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 232 (38.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has caught 16 passes and compiled 153 receiving yards (25.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Shane Hooks has racked up 106 reciving yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Marcus Harris has collected 2.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL and 20 tackles.

Auburn's top-tackler, Eugene Asante, has 43 tackles, three TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Jaylin Simpson has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 17 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.