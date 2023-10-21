Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers match up at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Crimson Tide. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (+8.5) Over (47.5) Alabama 27, Tennessee 22

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 77.8% chance to win.

The Crimson Tide have beaten the spread four times in seven games.

In games it has played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Crimson Tide have played seven games this season and four of them have hit the over.

The average total for Alabama games this season has been 51.4, 3.9 points higher than the total for this game.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Volunteers have a 27.8% chance to win.

The Volunteers are 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

Two of the Volunteers' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average total in Tennessee games this season is 9.8 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

Crimson Tide vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 30.1 16 32 18 27.7 13.3 Tennessee 33.5 17 34 15 16 29

