On Friday, October 20 at 11:00 AM CT, Tharptown High School will host Sheffield High School in a matchup between 2A teams.

Sheffield vs. Tharptown Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 20
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games This Week

Ardmore High School at Russellville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games This Week

Muscle Shoals High School at Cullman High School

  • Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Rogers High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert County High School at Clements High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Athens, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Phil Campbell High School at Colbert Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

