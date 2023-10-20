Karen Khachanov will meet Daniil Medvedev next in the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals. Khachanov's odds are the fifth-best in the field at +1200 to win this event at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

Khachanov at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Khachanov's Next Match

After defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-1, Khachanov will play Medvedev in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 27 at 8:00 AM ET.

Khachanov is currently listed at +333 to win his next contest versus Medvedev.

Khachanov Stats

Khachanov beat No. 31-ranked Lehecka 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday to make the .

Khachanov has won one of his 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 33-16.

Khachanov has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a match record of 22-11 on that surface.

Over the past year (across all court types), Khachanov has played 49 matches and 25.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Khachanov has played 33 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 23.9 games per match while winning 54.9% of games.

Khachanov has won 26.1% of his return games and 82.9% of his service games over the past 12 months.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Khachanov has won 82.7% of his games on serve and 27.3% on return.

