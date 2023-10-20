A quarterfinal is next for Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Swiss Indoors Basel, and he will meet Alexander Shevchenko. Auger-Aliassime has +400 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Auger-Aliassime's Next Match

Auger-Aliassime will meet Shevchenko in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 27 at 2:00 PM ET, after getting past Botic Van de Zandschulp in the last round 6-4, 6-2.

Auger-Aliassime currently has odds of -300 to win his next match versus Shevchenko. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Auger-Aliassime? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Auger-Aliassime Stats

Auger-Aliassime is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 65-ranked Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime is 23-20 over the past 12 months, with one tournament title.

Auger-Aliassime is 22-15 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament title.

Auger-Aliassime, over the past year, has played 43 matches across all court types, and 25.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.8 games per match.

Over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has been victorious in 20.3% of his return games and 82.4% of his service games.

Auger-Aliassime has won 20.7% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 83.6% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.